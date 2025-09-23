Penticton News

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen green lights changes to rural area short-term rental rules

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board has given third reading to new bylaws regulating short-term rental accommodations in electoral areas “A”, “C”, “D”, “E”, “F” and “I”.

At a board meeting Sept. 18, the board voted to make some changes following a public hearing on the Official Community Plan and zoning amendment bylaws.



"The proposed changes follow a comprehensive review of short-term rental accommodations in response to recent provincial legislation," reads a press release from the RDOS.

"The RDOS board of directors will consider whether to adopt the new bylaws at the Thursday, Oct. 2, board meeting."



Proposed changes, as per RDOS:

New permit requirements in electoral areas “A”, “C”, and “E”, property owners would be required to obtain a Short-Term Rental Permit to operate a short-term rental

In electoral areas “A”, “D”, “E” and “I”, a business licence would be required to operate a short-term rental business. In electoral area “E”, a business licence would be required to operate all other tourist accommodation businesses.

A short-term rental accommodation business in the Apex Mountain Resort area of electoral area “I” is exempt from the requirement for a business licence.

Principal residence rule in electoral areas “D”, “E”, “F”, and “I”, vacation rentals would be restricted to a principal residence or a dwelling on the same property as a principal residence.

Several bylaw amendments are proposed to support these changes, including the Official Community Plan, Zoning Bylaw, Development Procedures Bylaw, and others.

The goal is increasing housing availability while also allowing for tourism activities and ensuring the short-term rentals fit well within their communities.