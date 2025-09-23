Penticton News

100 Women Who Care supports local causes in South Okanagan

Cash for local causes

Photo: Local charities accept cheques from 100 Women Who Care Penticton

The most recent meeting of the South Okanagan's 100 Women Who Care was a success, donating $5,600 to worthy local charities.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from organizations in need of funds, met for their most recent quarterly event on Sept. 10.

They distributed $500 each to Dragonfly Pond Family Society and NeighbourLink, plus the biggest chunk of funds to Ukraine Nightingale Project.

"I would like to say a sincere thank you you to the Community Foundation and “100 Women Who Care” for their support. This was an amazing evening and I was so impressed with the other presenters, and the lovely group of women in attendance," reads a quote from a representative of Ukraine Nightingale Project.



"It was a great opportunity to present to this group, and we are extremely grateful for the donation towards our work. It will allow us to sustain the important work we are doing in supporting Ukrainian newcomers in our community. I was very impressed by the strength of community that was very evident at the event."

Cumulatively over the years, the group has supported 58 charities and given away more than $165,000 in grants, thanks to the participation of more than 364 members.

Currently, the group has 100 active members. For more information on how to get involved, click here.