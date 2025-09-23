Penticton News

Penticton Vees WHL welcome party this week

Photo: Contributed The Vees leadership team for 2025-26

The Penticton Vees already have a win under their belt, but they have yet to prove themselves on home ice in their Western Hockey League inaugural season.

In celebration of the Vees' WHL entrance, a launch party is being held on Sept. 24 at Gyro Park.

There will be giveaways, hotdogs, player introductions, new Vees merchandise for sale, and more.

All are welcome to join the fun Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

It is free to attend.

The home opener game is Friday, Sept. 26 versus the Kelowna Rockets at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For more information and tickets click here.