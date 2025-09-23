Hope and resilience painted in mural after devastating Princeton flooding
Hope, resilience after flood
A vibrant new mural is in Princeton, celebrating resilience after trauma.
In 2021, Princeton experienced an unusual flooding event that caused major damage to the community. The "River of Resilience" mural honours the spirit of Princeton following those floods, described as "a powerful visual tribute of how the community has come together, rebuilt, and continues to move forward — united by hope, perseverance, and resilience" by organizers.
The Canadian Mental Health Association of the South Okanagan Similkameen partnered with the Penticton & District Arts Council, the United Way & Thomasina’s Cafe to make the vision come to life.
"It also marks the launch of a broader mental health initiative led by CMHA to support Princeton residents still recovering from the flood," reads a press release from the CMHA.
"Tristan Boisvert from the Penticton Arts Council coordinated the entire project, engaging young local artists who contributed to the design and concept, making it a true community effort."
It has been a difficult time since the flood devastated the community.
“Princeton still has a long road ahead in recovering from the 2021 flood, but the strength of this community continues to shine," said Dierra Maynard, program coordinator.
"Through generous support from the Red Cross, CMHA has been able to offer free programs like Mental Health First Aid training, art therapy, suicide prevention workshops, and counselling. These resources are helping people heal — emotionally and mentally — and the River of Resilience mural is a beautiful reflection of that journey."
