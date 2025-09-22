Penticton News

Corn maze in Okanagan Falls returning with new design

Photo: Apple Bin Join the fun at the Apple Bin corn maze in Okanagan Falls.

The popular Apple Bin Corn Maze is coming back this fall.

For the month of October on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., check out the fun at the farm's location on 9th Avenue and Maple Street and Okanagan Falls.

Admission is $5, and kids 3 and under attend for free.

There is a new maze design this year, plus promises of "new additions."

Also, don't miss the two spooky evening opportunities, Oct. 24 or 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

