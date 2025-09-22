281205
Penticton News  

Corn maze in Okanagan Falls returning with new design

Corn maze fun returning

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 22, 2025 / 2:24 pm | Story: 573849

The popular Apple Bin Corn Maze is coming back this fall.

For the month of October on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., check out the fun at the farm's location on 9th Avenue and Maple Street and Okanagan Falls.

Admission is $5, and kids 3 and under attend for free.

There is a new maze design this year, plus promises of "new additions."

Also, don't miss the two spooky evening opportunities, Oct. 24 or 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News