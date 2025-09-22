Summerland News

Summerland spearheading meeting of many mayors on Agricultural Land Reserve priorities

Agricultural land meeting

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland representatives working hard in Victoria.

The District of Summerland is organizing a meeting of mayors and councillors from BC municipalities that have a significant chunk of land in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

On Thursday, Sept. 25 at the ongoing Union of BC Municipalities conference in Victoria, representatives from Summerland and other governments with 20 per cent or more of their land base in the ALR will meet with Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Good.

More than 50 mayors and councillors from 20 municipalities are on the books to be there, all with the goal of discussing shared concerns.

"Topics up for discussion include local governments’ ability to adequately support widely dispersed infrastructure with their relatively small tax bases, the cost of farm land and struggle for young people to get into farming, ensuring food is being produced on farm land, a review of the threshold for achieving farm status, the burden on municipalities to enforce violations on ALR land, and whether the Ministry of Agriculture has sufficient clout within the provincial government," reads a press release from the District of Summerland.

In the same news release, Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said, “Last year, it was agreed we would make greater headway on most issues by working together. Minister Popham also sees the value in working with local government, and we’re pleased she accepted our invitation to participate in this year’s forum.”

He added, “All attendees at the forum come from communities with deep agricultural roots, and we are proud of our farming traditions, but as incorporated municipalities, we face significant growth and other pressures on our farmland that present challenges for supporting the integrity of the ALR and ensuring food is being produced on farmland.”

The UBCM is an annual event that provides an opportunity for local government representatives to meet with provincial representatives.