Explore what Penticton has to offer just like an adventure racing champ

Photo: Subaru AR World Championship/Hoodoo Adventures Explore Penticton's nature just like the champions.

Feel just as much like a champion as those competing in the AR World Championships when you visit one of these Penticton businesses, which specialize in all things outdoors.

Composing of nine days and a total of 600 kilometers crossed, the Adventure Racing World Championship endurance race kicks off in Penticton this week and runs until Oct. 6.

So what better way to celebrate than to shop all things outdoors at Eskala Mountain Sports?

“Eskala is a small local wife and husband owned/operated retail store providing gear and apparel for the outdoor enthusiast,” said Claudia Reyes, store owner.

“We provide climbing, hiking, camping and travel gear and apparel available in store and online. Some of our brands include Black Diamond, Petzl, Mammut, Edelrid, La Sportiva, Scarpa, Patagonia, Cotopaxi, Rab, Kuhl and more.”

Located at 210 Main Street, Reyes describes it as a “small store with a big variety.”

Visit them in-store and give Santo the dog a pat - and feel good about shopping local!

“Claudia and Ricky will be happy to assist you in finding the perfect item for your needs,” added Reyes.

You can shop online at eskalamountainsports.com

Got the gear but need the adventure? Hoodoo Adventures has you covered.

“Hoodoo Adventures is Penticton’s hub for outdoor recreation, adventure tourism, and unique guided experiences,” explained founder Dean Douglas.

“From cycling tours and kayak trips to climbing, team-building, and world-class events, we connect locals and visitors with the incredible landscapes of the South Okanagan. Alongside our tours, we also offer a full range of rentals including e-bikes, mountain bikes, fat bikes, road bikes, kids’ bikes, trailers, child seats, panniers, and rock climbing gear. Whether you’re brand new to the outdoors or an experienced adventurer, our mission is to make adventure accessible, memorable, and fun.”

Enjoy a Velo Vino Cycle Wine Tour, or the Adra Tunnel e-Bike Tour, both popular choices with the cooling weather.

“We combine expert local guides, high-quality gear, and a deep love for the Okanagan outdoors,” said Douglas.

“Our tours and rentals are designed to fit all comfort levels, from adrenaline-pumping climbs and long-distance rides to relaxed wine tours and family-friendly e-bike outings. Our indoor climbing gym is also a fantastic bouldering gym that's a great option to come down during the shoulder and winter season. Hoodoo is also unique in that we don’t just offer adventures; we build community, foster environmental stewardship, and host some of the region’s most iconic events.”

And Hoodoo Adventures is hosting the world championships this year!

“Hosting the World Championships is a huge honour for our community, and we encourage everyone to come out, follow along, and cheer on the athletes,” said Douglas.

Hoodoo Adventures is located at 131 Ellis St and online at hoodooadventures.ca

Finish your adventure day off to fuel up for more athletic activities at the Hooded Merganser Restaurant, located just behind the Penticton Lakeside Resort on the water.

Beautiful renovated, the restaurant boasts a Mediterranean-inspired menu and sources ingredients from their Valley View Farm (local!)

Dinner kicks off at 4 p.m. daily, meaning you can enjoy picturesque views of Okanagan Lake and a delicious dinner after a full day of adventuring.

For more information, visit them in person at 21 Lakeshore Dr W or online at hoodedmerganser.ca

