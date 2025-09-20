Penticton News

Penticton mother alarmed after child found bleeding from her head at daycare

Photo: Katelyn Herrington Photo blurred due to graphic nature. Willow, 5, received an injury while at daycare in Penticton.

A Penticton daycare had to make some changes after a child was found in a pool of her own blood following an unsupervised interaction.

Katelyn Herrington is the mother of Willow, 5, who was enrolled at AreaKids Daycare until a terrifying incident in early August.

"I get a phone call, they say my daughter fell. I ask 'Is she bleeding?' And they're like 'Yeah her head is pouring blood," Herrington recounted to Castanet.

They went to the hospital and she asked her daughter what happened. Herrington learned another child pushed her daughter and she hit her head on the corner of a shelf, all while the children were unsupervised.

"The teachers found her in a pool of her own blood," Herrington said, adding that once she saw her daughter she had an immediate suspicion that she had not been informed right away about the injury.

"She had a seven centimetre wound, a gash right open on her head ... she couldn't walk right. She was right out of it. She had lost so much blood."

No supervision?

Herrington said she followed up with the daycare, and staff acknowledged they did not have eyes on the children at the time.

"I emphasized, it's your job to watch them," Herrington said, adding she felt she received no remorse from the AreaKids staff in the hours and days following the incident.

Herrington claimed she was told her daughter and the other child were in the wrong room, but to her that seemed like passing the buck.

"I just want someone to be held accountable for this, because I trust you with my child, and you're blaming her getting hurt because she didn't listen and she wasn't in the right room? She's five, and the other child is also five," Herrington said.

Willow was traumatized by the incident, and Herrington, who is a single mother, decided not to send her back to the daycare despite the cost to her ability to work.

Unsatisfied with response

In text messages shared with Castanet that were exchanged with the daycare, Herrington wrote that she "would [have] appreciated some reassurance [Willow] would be safe upon returning." The next interaction was the daycare asking for payment of an outstanding invoice to which Herrington responded she would pay half as Willow would not be returning.

Herrington also asked for an apology.

In the text conversation with AreaKids — during which Herrington asked who she was speaking to and received an answer that it was Danica Kennedy, daycare owner — Kennedy acknowledged termination of their contract, and in further text conversation, stated Willow's departure was "for the best."

"What happened to Willow is upsetting yes. [Was it] intentional? No. They were rough housing and Willow got hurt. Things have been changed on our end to ensure this doesn't happen in the future," Kennedy wrote.

Herrington felt the daycare was, in effect, pushing out her daughter while letting another child go without ramifications.

"[The other child] gets to go to daycare, didn't even get a slap on the wrist. [The other child is] not suspended, and [Willow's] at home," Herrington said.

Interior Health steps in

Herrington filed a complaint with Interior Health, which did an inspection and found the alleged infractions held water.

The IH report determined the manager and staff "confirmed that children were not supervised at the time of [the incident].

The investigation also confirmed Herrington "was not immediately notified that [her] child was involved in a reportable incident."

AreaKids was given until Aug. 28 to provide proof they had addressed those issues, as well as issues regarding a tripping hazard on the daycare's flooring.

"The licensee, AreaKids, submitted their compliance plan, which was requested by Interior Health Licensing. The plan was accepted by IH — all issues from the inspection report were addressed and no further follow-up is required at this time," Interior Health confirmed to Castanet.

When reached via email, Kennedy echoed that AreaKids is now in compliance.

"In addition to the self-reporting and policy updates implemented by Area Kids Ltd. in response to this incident, the daycare staff apologized to the mother of the child who, unfortunately, was injured during rough play," she stated.

"While this incident was unfortunate, Area Kids Ltd. remains committed to ensuring that it provides a safe environment in which kids can thrive."

Still scared

Herrington disputes the characterization that "staff apologized" to her.

"I have not received any apologies at all," Herrington told Castanet on Friday.

"No text, no phone calls, no emails etc."

Herrington said the most painful part was her interpretation of the daycare not caring how this incident hurt them.

"The incident made Willow so scared to attend school," Herrington said.

"It's very sad, her fear she's got now, but we are working [through] it daily."