Penticton challenging beer week participants with weird beer passport
Passport to beer week
All seven Penticton breweries are getting excited for the upcoming Penticton Beer Week with an especially fun and wacky way to experience the excitement.
From Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, get involved with the "Weird Beer Brewery Crawl," and sip and stamp your way to potential prizes.
Stop by any of the seven participating breweries to grab a beer passport, and go from there to try the weirdest brews at each spot.
Fom Tratto pizza crust ales, carrot-infused beers, to fresh raspberry black IPAs brewed with Penticton hops, there are new flavour frontiers to discover.
Grab a stamp at each location and, at the end of the journey, submit the completed passport to score a Weird Beer Crawl t-shirt
The complete beer crawl menu is:
- Abandoned Rail Brewing – Midnight Jam Sesh
- Barley Mill Brew Pub – Peach of My Nightmares
- Cannery Brewing – We Killed 400 Carrots in the Making
- Highway 97 Brewing – We’ve Gone Bananas
- Neighbourhood Brewing – Bamberg Smoked International Lager
- Tin Whistle Brewing – Birra di Crosta
- Yellow Dog Brewing – Christmas in September
There are plenty more beer-tivities on the menu for Penticton Beer Week as well. Find out more online here.
More Penticton News
- Blizzard hits East CoastNewfoundland - 1:00 pm
- Cozy local sips and readsThompson-Okanagan - 12:00 pm
- Red Robin closed until 2026Kamloops - 12:00 pm
- Sugar can be addictiveThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel