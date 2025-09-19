Penticton News

Penticton challenging beer week participants with weird beer passport

Passport to beer week

Photo: Contributed Cannery Brewing is just one of many Penticton breweries to check out during Penticton Beer Week

All seven Penticton breweries are getting excited for the upcoming Penticton Beer Week with an especially fun and wacky way to experience the excitement.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, get involved with the "Weird Beer Brewery Crawl," and sip and stamp your way to potential prizes.

Stop by any of the seven participating breweries to grab a beer passport, and go from there to try the weirdest brews at each spot.

Fom Tratto pizza crust ales, carrot-infused beers, to fresh raspberry black IPAs brewed with Penticton hops, there are new flavour frontiers to discover.

Grab a stamp at each location and, at the end of the journey, submit the completed passport to score a Weird Beer Crawl t-shirt

The complete beer crawl menu is:

Abandoned Rail Brewing – Midnight Jam Sesh

Barley Mill Brew Pub – Peach of My Nightmares

Cannery Brewing – We Killed 400 Carrots in the Making

Highway 97 Brewing – We’ve Gone Bananas

Neighbourhood Brewing – Bamberg Smoked International Lager

Tin Whistle Brewing – Birra di Crosta

Yellow Dog Brewing – Christmas in September

There are plenty more beer-tivities on the menu for Penticton Beer Week as well. Find out more online here.