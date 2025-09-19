Kelowna's Homepage
Penticton News  

Prolific South Okanagan offender pleads guilty to gun charge

Prolific offender guilty again

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 19, 2025 / 12:16 pm | Story: 573387

A prolific Okanagan offender has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after reportedly being caught with a suspected 3D-printed gun.

Seamus Kirby, who is in his mid-30s, entered his plea in Penticton court Friday morning to one count of possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm.

Kirby has a lengthy criminal history with more than 40 convictions. He had been recently released from his latest prison stint when, in early January 2025, police announced he was caught with the weapon.

After he entered his guilty plea, court ordered a pre-sentence report and the matter was adjourned until Dec. 1 to then schedule a date for sentencing.

