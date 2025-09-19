Penticton News

MP presents petition to save Penticton shooting range

Photo: Penticton Shooting Sports Association Penticton Shooting Sports Association fighting to stay open.

The fight to keep the Penticton Shooting Sports Association open at its current location continues.

Dan Albas, Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna MP, has tabled a petition in the House of Commons calling on the federal government to put a stop to planned divestment of the land the range currently calls home.

The association, which operates on federal land between Penticton and Summerland, was initially informed in 2023 that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada would dispose of the land on which they operate their range.

They were given a December 2025 date to vacate.

Now, Albas has presented a petition, signed by nearly 10,000 Canadians, asking that the facility be preserved, pointing to its role in the community as a safe training and recreation facility for authorities and community members alike.



“The Penticton Shooting Sports Association is a cornerstone of our community, offering critical training for hunting, firearms safety, and youth programs, while fostering family-friendly sport,” said MP Albas.

“Along with the petitioners, we are trying to impress upon the Government of Canada that it is not too late to stop this process and continue the good works of this facility for the benefit of our community.”



Helena Konanz, MP for Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay, has also expressed her support for the association, as well as local RCMP.

