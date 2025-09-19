MP presents petition to save Penticton shooting range
Petition for shooting range
The fight to keep the Penticton Shooting Sports Association open at its current location continues.
Dan Albas, Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna MP, has tabled a petition in the House of Commons calling on the federal government to put a stop to planned divestment of the land the range currently calls home.
The association, which operates on federal land between Penticton and Summerland, was initially informed in 2023 that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada would dispose of the land on which they operate their range.
They were given a December 2025 date to vacate.
Now, Albas has presented a petition, signed by nearly 10,000 Canadians, asking that the facility be preserved, pointing to its role in the community as a safe training and recreation facility for authorities and community members alike.
“The Penticton Shooting Sports Association is a cornerstone of our community, offering critical training for hunting, firearms safety, and youth programs, while fostering family-friendly sport,” said MP Albas.
“Along with the petitioners, we are trying to impress upon the Government of Canada that it is not too late to stop this process and continue the good works of this facility for the benefit of our community.”
Helena Konanz, MP for Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay, has also expressed her support for the association, as well as local RCMP.
More Penticton News
- Sugar can be addictiveThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- Intruder on Christmas EveKamloops - 9:00 am
- New Swift album to come?Entertainment - 7:51 am
- King urges kindness, unityEntertainment - 7:49 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel