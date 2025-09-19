Penticton News

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre denies right-wing political party town hall, citing values

Photo: Penticton Trade and Convention Centre No room for OneBC at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has made a stand regarding who they will rent their space to, denying conservative upstart B.C. political party OneBC a booking.

OneBC is a right-wing group officially given political party status through Elections BC this past June. It was founded by two independent MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, who had reportedly clashed internally with the BC Conservative Party resulting in Conservative leader John Rustad kicking Brodie out of caucus.

The ejection was, according to Rustad, the result of comments made by Brodie on a podcast, described as belittling residential school survivors.

Armstrong, Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA, left in solidarity and has also had her share of controversy over her views on gender affirmation.

Brodie, who represents Vancouver-Quilchena, is now the interim leader of OneBC. She has been holding town halls in BC communities to garner support for the party.

The party attempted to book the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for an upcoming town hall and was denied.

According to an email sent by PTCC staff in response to a booking inquiry, the request was turned down due to the venue's "strong commitment to inclusivity and reconciliation with Indigenous communities."

The email continues: "Given the nature of your organization's publicly stated positions and priorities, we have determined that proceeding with this booking would not be in alignment with the principles that guide our operations."

Dean Clarke, general manager with Oak View Group which operates the PTCC, confirmed the email is authentic and declined further comment.

An emailed statement attributed to MLA Armstrong from the OneBC team used the term "leftist bullies" and decried a member of the Vancouver Pride Society who publicly applauded the PTCC's stance of, in their words, not "[renting] space to bigots."

OneBC is now hosting its town hall at Art Up Studio on Oct. 2.