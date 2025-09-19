Penticton News

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen elected officials heading to Victoria to pitch local issues

Photo: Castanet RDOS directors heading to Victoria for annual conference with provincial representatives.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors are gearing up to head to the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention in Victoria next week.

From Sept. 22 to 26, elected officials and senior staff will take part in meetings with the powers that be in the provincial government, aiming to get conversations going about local issues.

Topics to be discussed include rural encampments on Crown land; funding for Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District capital projects; water utility and wastewater utility upgrades and acquisitions; Okanagan Falls incorporation; and direct property taxation.



"In addition to meetings with provincial representatives, RDOS attendees will participate in plenary and networking sessions, workshops, and presentations. The annual UBCM convention also provides opportunities for local governments to express concerns, share their experiences and take a united position as part of the resolutions process," reads a press release from the RDOS.

In attendance on behalf of the RDOS and member municipalities will be Mark Pendergraft (board chair, rural Osoyoos director), Campbell Watt (vice chair, Penticton councillor), Martin Johansen (Oliver mayor), Tim Roberts (rural Keremeos director), Irwin Chahal (rural Oliver director), Matt Taylor (Okanagan Falls area director), Adrienne Fedrigo (Naramata area director), Riley Gettens (West Bench director) and Subrina Monteith (Apex/Kaleden area director), along with CAO Jim Zaffino and corporate officer Tracey Batten.