Penticton News

City of Penticton approves zoning for six-storey housing project

More housing coming

Photo: City of Penticton More housing coming to city-owned site in Penticton

Penticton city council has approved necessary zoning for a city-owned site that will soon see six storeys and 60 apartment units.

Council discussed the matter at Tuesday's meeting. The location, at 10 Galt Avenue, was formerly the Shielings Motel, before the city purchased it.

Now, its future is apartment units, from studio to three-bedroom.

“Council is focused on enabling the development of more affordable homes in Penticton, it’s been one of our major priorities since we were elected in 2022," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release following the council meeting.

“This project follows through on Council’s commitment to use this site for affordable housing.”

The project is in conjunction with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society (SOSBIS) and M’akola Development Services.

"We’re excited to collaborate with the City of Penticton on this new housing initiative that will expand access to safe, inclusive, and affordable homes for working families, seniors, and people with diverse abilities,” said Linda Sankey, executive director for the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.

“This project builds on our commitment to community well-being and adds to the seven rental buildings we already operate to support housing stability across the region.”

A city press release continues:

"The zoning supports an upcoming ‘shovel-ready’ application to the province’s Community Housing Fund. The Community Housing Fund provides capital funds to new non-profit housing developments with 30 per cent of units at market-rent, 50 per cent of units at rent-geared-to-income, and 20 per cent of units at a deeper subsidy level rent-geared-to-income."