Penticton News
Penticton hosting the Vancouver Canucks for a few days
Catch the Canucks in town
The Canucks are officially in town!
For the second year running, the Vancouver Canucks are holding their pre-season training camp in Penticton, and fans can enjoy the action.
Starting today and through the weekend, 59 players will be on the ice, a mix of current NHL players and potential prospects.
It's a unique opportunity for hockey fans to check out NHL hockey on South Okanagan ice.
There will be training as well as a scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 20. It all takes place at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Tickets are now on sale. Full information can be found here.
