Penticton News

Penticton hosting the Vancouver Canucks for a few days

Catch the Canucks in town

Photo: Facebook/Vancouver Canucks The Vancouver Canucks are in Penticton.

The Canucks are officially in town!

For the second year running, the Vancouver Canucks are holding their pre-season training camp in Penticton, and fans can enjoy the action.

Starting today and through the weekend, 59 players will be on the ice, a mix of current NHL players and potential prospects.

It's a unique opportunity for hockey fans to check out NHL hockey on South Okanagan ice.

There will be training as well as a scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 20. It all takes place at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Tickets are now on sale. Full information can be found here.