Penticton News

Penticton Speedway hosting Oktoberfest fun

Oktoberfest at the Speedway

Photo: Penticton Speedway Penticton Speedway hosting Oktoberfest fun.

Grab a stein and soak up the fall season Penticton Speedway-style at the Oktoberfest Championship Night.

On Sept. 20, join the fun at the Speedway with championship racing paired with German food, beer, music and long tables in a traditional festival style.

The action on the track will feature the Harvest Twin 75’s Late Model Race, along with Street Stocks, Hit to Pass, Legends, and Hornets.

The family-friendly event boasts something for everyone with a Bavarian tinge.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m.

For more information and tickets click here. pentictonspeedway.ticketspice.com/oktoberfest