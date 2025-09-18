Penticton News
Penticton Speedway hosting Oktoberfest fun
Oktoberfest at the Speedway
Grab a stein and soak up the fall season Penticton Speedway-style at the Oktoberfest Championship Night.
On Sept. 20, join the fun at the Speedway with championship racing paired with German food, beer, music and long tables in a traditional festival style.
The action on the track will feature the Harvest Twin 75’s Late Model Race, along with Street Stocks, Hit to Pass, Legends, and Hornets.
The family-friendly event boasts something for everyone with a Bavarian tinge.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m.
For more information and tickets click here. pentictonspeedway.ticketspice.com/oktoberfest
