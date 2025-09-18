Penticton News
Penticton council gives go ahead for four-storey complex in place of single-family home on Lakeshore Drive
Four storeys on Lakeshore
City council has given the green light to a new four-story residential building on Lakeshore Drive.
At Tuesday's meeting, council gave first, second and third reading to required zoning amendments and development permits for 594 Lakeshore Drive.
Twelve units are proposed for the space. Currently, the lot is home to a 1955 single-family home.
No public hearing is required for council to pass the required changes to zoning and grant permits. This is part of provincial-level changes aimed at allowing councils to fast-track density in housing supply.
Council granted the staff-suggested allowances unanimously.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
