Penticton News

Penticton council gives go ahead for four-storey complex in place of single-family home on Lakeshore Drive

Four storeys on Lakeshore

Photo: City of Penticton Rendering of a four storey building potentially heading to Lakeshore Drive in Penticton

City council has given the green light to a new four-story residential building on Lakeshore Drive.

At Tuesday's meeting, council gave first, second and third reading to required zoning amendments and development permits for 594 Lakeshore Drive.

Twelve units are proposed for the space. Currently, the lot is home to a 1955 single-family home.

No public hearing is required for council to pass the required changes to zoning and grant permits. This is part of provincial-level changes aimed at allowing councils to fast-track density in housing supply.

Council granted the staff-suggested allowances unanimously.