Penticton group pushes 'urgent need' to support arts following shifts in local cultural scene

Photo: File photo Leir House in Penticton is the hub of the Penticton and District Arts Council

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council has made a public statement encouraging ways to support local arts during tumultuous economic times.

The PDCAC, a non-profit supporter of the community's creative sector, posted on social media Tuesday night.

"Arts organizations across the country are struggling with limited resources, rising costs and over-reliance on volunteers, they wrote.

"By working together, we believe we can work towards building stability, nurturing innovation, and strengthening the arts as a cornerstone of community well-being."

The statement comes after significant shifts in the arts landscape in Penticton.

In August, the Penticton Art Gallery suddenly announced financial woes and several resulting staffing changes. Resignations from the board and by further staff followed, amidst alleged behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Then, the Dream Cafe, a long-beloved hub for local artistic expression, announced it was no longer financially viable. It shuttered in early September.

The PDCAC acknowledged those events have caused "concerns" in the artistic community.

"These institutions have been cornerstones of our cultural life, and we share in the community's sadness and concern," their statement reads.

"These changes highlight both the importance of arts and culture in the South Okanagan and the urgent need for sustainable approaches to supporting them."

Those approaches include showing up for the arts in many ways, including the PDCAC's suggestions:

Buying memberships

Donating

Attending events

Taking classes

Volunteering

Advocating for visibility and funding

Sharing positive experiences

Anyone with inquiries about how to get involved with PDCAC can go to their website or email [email protected]. There is also information available about joining the volunteer board, and the upcoming Annual General Meeting in mid-October.