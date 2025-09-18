Penticton News

Two helicopters help fight wildfire in backcountry southwest of Penticton

Choppers bucket fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower Shatford Creek wildfire was burning approximately 6 kilometres northeast of Nickel Plate Lake and approximately 2.4. kilometres north of Apex Mountain Road.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says it has dispatched both ground personnel and aircraft to fight a new wildfire in the backcountry, southwest of Penticton.

Two helicopters are on the scene as of the latest update, posted at 6:01 p.m.

BCWS says the fire is displaying Rank 1 and 2 fire behavior, which means a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread.

The fire size is now estimated at 0.05 hectares. It remains out of control.

The Lower Shatford Creek fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire, well in the backcountry southwest of Penticton.

The fire, located in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Area G approximately 6 kilometres northeast of Nickel Plate Lake and approximately 2.4. kilometres north of Apex Mountain Road near Shatford Creek, is named the Lower Shatford Creek fire.

It is mapped at 0.009 hectares at this time.

Crews are responding, the RDOS is aware of the situation, and no evacuation alerts or orders are in place at this time.