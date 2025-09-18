Highway 3 reopens after fiery crash near Hedley
Fiery crash on Hwy 3
UPDATE 9:55 p.m.
Witnesses who came across a fiery crash scene outside Hedley on Wednesday morning say a number of vehicles were involved.
A photo shared with Castanet showed a fire near an overturned logging truck. A white pickup was also off the road and debris was visible on the highway.
The witnesses said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Bromley Rock Provincial Park, in an area of Highway 3 with poor cellphone service.
UPDATE 8:13 p.m.
Highway 3 has reopened, several hours after it was closed due to a vehicle incident near Hedley.
Drive BC said the highway is cleared between Taylor Way and Old Hedley Road.
ORIGINAL 12:17 p.m.
Highway 3 near Hedley is closed due to a vehicle incident.
Assessment is in progress, according to DriveBC. A detour via Old Hedley Road is in effect.
The closure is between six and 17 kilometres away from Hedley.
Emergency vehicles are on scene.
DriveBC expects to provide another update within two hours.
More Penticton News
- King's Christmas speechEntertainment - 8:00 pm
- Rogue One script changesEntertainment - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Canada hockey culturePoll - 7:30 pm
- Chase hurt by SNL snubEntertainment - 7:16 pm
- ER will be closed tomorrow100 Mile House - 7:13 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Platinum (& Opal) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel