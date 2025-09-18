Penticton News

Highway 3 reopens after fiery crash near Hedley

Fiery crash on Hwy 3

Photo: A fire broke out after a crash along Highway 3 near Hedley on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 9:55 p.m.

Witnesses who came across a fiery crash scene outside Hedley on Wednesday morning say a number of vehicles were involved.

A photo shared with Castanet showed a fire near an overturned logging truck. A white pickup was also off the road and debris was visible on the highway.

The witnesses said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Bromley Rock Provincial Park, in an area of Highway 3 with poor cellphone service.

UPDATE 8:13 p.m.

Highway 3 has reopened, several hours after it was closed due to a vehicle incident near Hedley.

Drive BC said the highway is cleared between Taylor Way and Old Hedley Road.

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near Hedley closed.

ORIGINAL 12:17 p.m.

Highway 3 near Hedley is closed due to a vehicle incident.

Assessment is in progress, according to DriveBC. A detour via Old Hedley Road is in effect.

The closure is between six and 17 kilometres away from Hedley.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

DriveBC expects to provide another update within two hours.