Penticton council shoots down proposed tax levy aimed at maintaining infrastructure assets

Levy shot down by council

Photo: City of Penticton City council in Penticton shoots down proposed levy.

Penticton City Council has rejected a proposal to implement an infrastructure levy that would have allocated 4.25 per cent of property taxes collected starting in 2026 toward renovating, upgrading, and building the city’s $1.4 billion in infrastructure assets.

City staff had recommended the levy be introduced in 2026, with an additional one per cent added annually until 2030 — resulting in a total of nine per cent of property taxes being dedicated to infrastructure by that time.

Following lengthy debate at Tuesday’s regular council meeting, the majority of councillors voted against the recommendation, removing the levy from upcoming 2026 budget deliberations.

Pushback from councillors

Couns. Jason Reynen, Campbell Watt, Ryan Graham, and Shannon Stewart — attending her first meeting after winning a recent byelection — voted against the proposal. Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Councillor Isaac Gilbert voted in favour.

An open house regarding the proposed levy was held on Sept. 4 at council chambers, attended by about 80 residents. A community survey was also made available online.

Rather than contributing a fixed $2.1 million annually from tax revenue, the levy proposal would have directed 4.25 per cent of property taxes to infrastructure in 2026, increasing by one per cent each year until 2030. This gradual increase was intended to generate enough funding to meet infrastructure replacement and upgrade targets.

Anna Melnick, the city's communications and engagement manager, explained during her presentation to council that public feedback showed taxpayers prefer predictable and gradual funding solutions over sudden tax hikes precisely the rationale behind the levy.

Angela Campbell, general manager of corporate services, said the one per cent annual increase would have generated an additional $300,000 each year for infrastructure. She emphasized that the change would not increase taxes in 2026 but would simply reallocate existing revenue.

“This is not an increase to taxation — it’s a change in methodology and will not impact 2026 taxes in itself,” said Campbell.

She also clarified that the annual increases would not be automatic. Instead, they would be proposed by staff as part of the annual budget process, and council would retain the authority to approve or reject them each year.

Campbell said the proposal was motivated in part by the “extreme escalation” in construction and equipment costs. She noted that asset management efforts over the past decade have failed to create sufficient funding for future upgrades and replacements.

Local taxpayers, she said, have indicated a preference for steady, planned tax increases rather than large, unexpected spikes.

She also cited West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Vernon as municipalities that have adopted infrastructure levies based on annual set dollar amounts.

Under the current funding model, there is a higher risk of delaying projects until assets fail—leading to greater repair costs and longer service interruptions.

“What we heard through the engagement process, and generally through all our budget-related surveys, is that predictable and stable increases are the preferred method—avoiding risky and uncertain increases in future years,” she said.

Does the public understand?

Councillor Stewart said she could not support the shift from a fixed-dollar contribution to a percentage-based model.

“There’s a general lack of clarity and understanding around this shift,” she said. “It’s obvious that the current public climate isn’t conducive to the required trust and tolerance for this move.”

While she strongly supports responsible investment in infrastructure, she described the proposed shift as “potentially flawed,” noting that many residents lack the detailed information needed to fully understand the impact of the levy.

She also questioned the logic of proposing an annual percentage increase that council could later reject during budget reviews.

“It seems a bit counterproductive,” she said.

At the recent public meeting, Stewart said it was clear to her that many residents did not fully understand the staff recommendation.

“I know how hard you [senior staff] worked on that, and I really appreciate everything that went into it, but I just don’t know if it landed as intended,” she said.

She added that most residents want a clear, fixed dollar amount they can use to calculate how much they would pay before they can support the funding shift.

Councillor Watt said he supports the idea of generating more infrastructure funding but criticized the way the proposal was rolled out.

“I think the wording of this has created a massive amount of controversy, mayhem, and confusion.”

He also disagreed with giving future councils the option to reject the proposed increases.

“Let’s find a way to ensure this is a mandatory need, not something the council of the day can use as political leverage,” Watt said.

Councillor Reynen, a longtime business owner, said the proposed one per cent annual increase was difficult for him to support.

“As a business owner, I need a set number,” he said.

Although he supports increased funding for infrastructure, he could not support the proposal as presented.

Some support

Councillor Gilbert, however, supported giving council flexibility to decide based on economic conditions each year, and therefore supported the staff recommendation.

Watt also called for more public engagement to ensure taxpayers “are fully informed and aware of what this actually means, rather than reacting to rhetoric.”

Mayor Bloomfield acknowledged public concerns but stressed the importance of ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

“This proposal is about allocating tax revenue to reserves,” he said. “We own over $1.4 billion in assets, and they depreciate over time. It’s our responsibility to ensure there’s enough in reserves to cover replacement costs and to position ourselves for government grants.”

He added, “We have a duty to leave future citizens with a city in sound financial condition — not one burdened with deferred costs.”

Bloomfield emphasized that using percentages is a standard fiscal planning method.

“There are too many examples across the region of poor infrastructure management, where underfunded utility systems have resulted in dire consequences for current taxpayers and users. We don’t want Penticton to be in the same position. That’s why this is on the table today.”

Watt responded, saying he agreed with Bloomfield’s breakdown but questioned the timing.

“If it’s a good idea now, it will still be a good idea in six months,” he said. “I’m simply suggesting that the public we represent doesn’t fully grasp the concept yet. I’d prefer to focus on education first so we can truly represent them and secure their buy-in before making this kind of decision.”

Stewart reiterated her support for strong infrastructure funding but said most residents she’s spoken with still don’t understand the proposal.

“If staff can provide a fixed number—so residents know exactly what it will cost and can plan for it — then I’ll support the levy,” she said.

With the motion defeated, council will revisit infrastructure funding as part of the upcoming 2026 budget deliberations.

This article is published through the Local Journalism Initiative