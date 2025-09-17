Penticton News

New Penticton daycare opening delayed due to licensing requirements

Photo: Rachel Kornelson Interior of a different Okanagan daycare.

Penticton parents who were slated to utilize the new daycare at Parkway Elementary this fall are having to wait.

Pitter Patter Learning Centres was due to open this week, but parents received an email last week explaining that date would be pushed closer to October.

"We are still in the process of obtaining our license to operate. We are currently dealing with the city and fire department on a few things," Pitter Patter told Castanet via email in response to inquiries.

"I am aiming for Oct 1st, however this is not set in stone."

According to emailed information to parents, a key issue seems to include emergency lighting requirements as per the BC Building Code.

Katya Irwin, City of Penticton communications advisor, confirmed "the delays are related to necessary licensing requirements for compliance to the BC Building Code and Fire Codes. Everyone is working together to ensure all issues will be resolved as quickly as possible."

September fees for registered families at the daycare are being applied to October fees.