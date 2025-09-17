Penticton News

Penticton councillor waiting to push support for local gun range lease

Photo: Contributed Penticton Shooting Sports Association fighting to stay open.

Penticton city council is holding off for now on sending any letter of support for the Penticton Shooting Sports Association as the group attempts to fight a federal land lease change.

The association, which operates on federal land between Penticton and Summerland, was initially informed in 2023 that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada would dispose of the land on which they operate their range.

They were given a December 2025 date to vacate.

Since then, they have been appealing to governmental powers for help to reverse the decision.

The group has garnered the attention of Member of Parliament Helena Konanz and, recently, Penticton city councillor Jason Reynen.

Reynen brought forward a notice of motion to a recent council meeting. He stated his intent to argue that city council should send a formal letter in support of the shooting range, asking the federal government to allow the range to keep its current lease.

But at Tuesday's meeting, Reynen walked that back, citing a few more steps he would like to see happen first.

"Since making this motion, more information has come to my attention. So in particular, with the federal government has not yet directly engaged with the [Penticton Indian Band]," Reynen said.

"Before taking a position on the future of this land, I would like to see the federal government work directly with the PIB, who is a good partner to the City of Penticton, on the status of these lands. I do see very good value in the shooting range facility, but the feds need to resolve the land matter before any of this is considered."

Reynen then withdrew his motion.