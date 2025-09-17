Rotary groups in Penticton seeking eligible students to study abroad
Students can explore abroad
There is still time for Penticrton students to apply for a Rotary Youth Exchange slot, which offers a unique travel opportunity.
The exchange is a cultural swap, where international students come to Penticton and local students head to a new country temporarily to learn languages, skills and more, all while making lifelong friendships.
The Penticton Rotary Clubs are currently hosting a 15-year-old from Madrid, Spain, who is attending Pen High.
Students from Penticton have the opportunity to do the same somewhere else.
"We are looking for students 15-17 years of age who are above average academically, and who have demonstrated leadership in their community," says a press release from the local Rotary.
"Candidates should also possess qualities such as flexibility and a willingness to try new things that will enable them to fully experience life in another country and become excellent cultural ambassadors. All candidates must be sponsored by a local Rotary club and complete a written application."
For more information, contact Margo with the local Rotary at 250.922.4555.
