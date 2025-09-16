Penticton News

Penticton city council votes to allow more time between funding requests for select non-profits, events

Longer leash for non-profits

Photo: Castanet City Hall.

Some non-profits and community events in Penticton will have a bit more stability of funding thanks to changes to the city's funding policy.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted to approve a Municipal Grant Long-Term Funding Agreement, that is aimed at allowing local groups that come back every year for municipal funding to have a little more breathing room over three years.

"The policy allows the city to enter into three-year funding agreements with eligible organizations to provide support for operational funding for special events that demonstrate consistent community value," explained Kelsey Johnson, general manager of community services.

The Penticton Art Gallery, the Penticton and District Community Arts Council, Penticton and Area Cycling Association and the SS Sicamous Society made the cut as four non-profits up for operational funding:

Photo: City of Penticton Breakdown of next year's planned funding for select local non-profits.

Of note, the Activate Penticton Society, which was previously the outdoor downtown skating/roller rink, is listed as $0 for 2026 as the City has recently taken over operation, and has yet to fully flesh out the budget for that.

"2025 is the final year of the two year pilot agreement, and you'll see the 2026 proposed amounts have a slight inflationary increase," further explained

There is also funding for non-profit events:

Council was happy with the proposal, giving the motion first, second and third reading unanimously.

"I think it's a big thing to make sure that they they don't have to keep applying every single year, and that they know that they have three years of guaranteed funding," Coun. Isaac Gilbert said.

"It is good to see that we are trying to make sure that they don't have to keep expending their resources to apply to grants all the time, and that will make sure that their organizations, and also those events, continue on in our community."