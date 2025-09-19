Penticton News

Get up close to migratory birds that call Vaseux Lake a pit stop on their journey

Migratory birds up close

Photo: Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory See birds up close at annual open house at Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory

Curious about birds in the Okanagan Valley? The Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory is holding its annual open house this weekend, with plenty of opportunity to learn about the migratory birds that travel through the region.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, join the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance anytime from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the observatory located on Highway 97 just north of Vaseux Lake.

The event is free and family-friendly. The OSCA team will be showing attendees how to identify some migratory birds up close, and there will also be a guided nature walk with information about bird conservation.

Any kids in attendance will receive a bird activity book.

"The Okanagan is a bird watching hot spot in Canada and an important summer nesting area for many species. Birds that have bred in the boreal forest and northern parts of BC also funnel through the Okanagan Valley on their way south to the USA, Central and South America, using Vaseux Lake area as a migration stopover to refuel on insects or seeds," explains a press release from OSCA.

"Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory is part of the Canadian Migration Monitoring Network."

The observatory operates each summer into the early fall, harmlessly banding and tracking birds for research purposes. They rely heavily on donations to do their work, so while the open house event is free to attend, any contribution would be appreciated.

