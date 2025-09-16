Penticton News

South Okanagan Women in Need Society gearing up for annual fundraising gala, with need higher than ever

Need for help ever higher

Photo: SOWINS Get glitzed up for a great cause at the upcoming SOWINS gala.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is gearing up for its second annual Inspiring Hope Gala, as the need for their services is greater than ever.

SOWINS offers help for women and children escaping domestic violence throughout the region. As a non-profit, they rely on donations to do their work.

“Violence against women is tragically at the forefront of our community’s awareness, as we have lost more than one Okanagan woman to intimate partner violence in the past year,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS, in a press release.

"We are working tirelessly to meet the growing need, but the numbers and need continue to climb."

SOWINS offers everything from emergency housing, counselling for women, youth, and children, assault support and violence prevention programs.

“The women we serve come from every walk of life, from young mothers to senior women. Violence knows no boundaries,” Gomes said.

"With 34 beds for women and children, we are at capacity most of the year."

Last year alone, SOWINS responded to 2,000 calls and provided shelter for more than 300 clients.

They find the most urgent funding need is for counselling.

“Counselling is the cornerstone of healing. Once a woman is safe, this is where her journey truly begins. It is life-changing, and we provide it free of charge for women, youth, and children,” said Gomes.

More than 100 counselling sessions are provided by SOWINS every month.

That's where the Inspiring Hope gala comes in.

Last year’s event raised over $150,000, and SOWINS hopes to surpass that this year due to growing demand.

There will be a cocktail reception with curated food pairings, live entertainment, interactive dining, a DJ, and both silent and live auctions.

“It will be a beautiful night of connection and generosity,” said Marni Adams, SOWINS fund development specialist.

“Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to give hope and safety to women and children in our community who need us now more than ever.”

Ticket are already 75 per cent sold out, so anyone interested is urged to purchase soon online here.

The gala takes place Nov. 1 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.