City of Penticton taking over operations of outdoor skating, roller rink

City taking on outdoor rink

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 16, 2025 / 9:33 am | Story: 572625

After years of being operated by an independent group, Penticton's only outdoor ice and roller rink will now be taken over by the municipality.

The rink, located adjacent to Gyro Park downtown, was the passion project of Activate Penticton, a volunteer-run non-profit society.

Activate Penticton, with the help and blessing of the City of Penticton for land use, crowd-funded the rink over many years, seeing the dream finally come to fruition in early 2022.

Now, the city is taking over fully.

“We are deeply grateful to Drew Barnes, the Activate Penticton Society, and the many sponsors and volunteers whose vision and dedication brought this rink to life,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Their efforts have created a gathering place that’s become a cherished part of our community. The city is proud to carry this legacy forward and ensure this space continues to thrive for years to come.”

It is unclear yet what budgetary impact this may have.

The transfer will be effective this fall, and service level options and cost associated with the operations will be discussed by council in November as part of the regular budget proceedings.

