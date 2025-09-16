Penticton News

Summerland one step closer to spiffed up new playground

Spiffed up playground

Photo: District of Summerland New look for playground

The District of Summerland council has approved a design for a new playground at Orchard Beach Park.

The goal is a newly reinvigorated playground, and this design includes a zip llne.

Canadian Recreation Solutions was selected to design and install the new playground and they will now work with district staff ahead of installation in 2026.

"The removal and replacement of the existing playground, which has exceeded its lifespan, was recommended in both the 2018 Parks & Recreation Master Plan and the 2022 Waterfront Concept Plan, and was identified by Council as a strategic priority in its 2022–2026 Strategic Plan," reads a press release from the district.

“Peach Orchard Beach Park is one of Summerland’s most cherished community spaces, and this new playground will make it even more enjoyable for families. By introducing new and more accessible play features, and at the same time bringing back the beloved zip line, we’re creating a fun and safe space for all children," added Mayor Doug Holmes.