Penticton News

Penticton Vees announce captains ahead of WHL regular season opener

Vees announce captains

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees announce new captains.

The Penticton Vees have announced who will lead their 2025-26 team.

They have named Captain Nolan Stevenson as well as Ryden Evers, Matteo Danis, Diego Johnson and Brady Birnie as the assistant captains.

“We are very fortunate to have a strong leadership group as we enter our first season in the WHL,” said president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“All four assistant captains will bring a different approach to help our Captain Nolan Stevenson lead our team to success.”

Captain Stevenson is a Shaunavon, SK native who has dressed for 99 previous Vees games.

Evers is in his second year with the team, while Danis is fresh from the Prince George Cougars.

Johnson is coming from the USHL, and Birnie has played 257 WHL games with the Swift Current Broncos.

The Vees are kicking off their inaugural WHL regular season in Victoria this Friday, Sept. 19. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.