Penticton News  

LSIB and ONA host in-person and online seminar on Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic wasting disease talk

Sarah Crookall - Sep 15, 2025 / 1:32 pm | Story: 572437

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance are hosting a seminar on Chronic Wasting Disease Monday night.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the talk will be open to LSIB and Upper Similkameen Indian Band members at the LSIB gym.

Others may join via online stream. Discussion will be limited to CWD.

Symptoms of CWD in cervids include stumbling, drooling, little fear of humans, and being extremely skinny.

To attend the LSIB CWD seminar online, click here.

