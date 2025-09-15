Penticton News
LSIB and ONA host in-person and online seminar on Chronic Wasting Disease
Chronic wasting disease talk
Photo: Terry Kreeger, Wyoming Game and Fish and Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance
A deer showing signs of Chronic Wasting Disease.
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance are hosting a seminar on Chronic Wasting Disease Monday night.
From 5 to 7 p.m., the talk will be open to LSIB and Upper Similkameen Indian Band members at the LSIB gym.
Others may join via online stream. Discussion will be limited to CWD.
Symptoms of CWD in cervids include stumbling, drooling, little fear of humans, and being extremely skinny.
To attend the LSIB CWD seminar online, click here.
