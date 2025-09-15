Penticton News
Penticton filmmaker granted $20K for film on history of recently-closed Dream Cafe
$20K for Dream Cafe film
A Penticton filmmaker has been awarded a $20,000 to explore the history of the beloved Dream Cafe music venue.
The Cafe recently announced that it would be closing permanently, following 25 years in operation.
They struggled to keep up with operating costs, and ultimately made the difficult decision to shutter.
Now, local filmmaker Dave Mai is delving into the story of the cafe through Keeping the Dream Alive, a story of the importance of local music and culture.
His work will be supported by a $20,000, Telus Storyhive Pan-Asian Storyteller production fund.
Mai was one of 300 applicants for funding.
