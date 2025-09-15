Penticton News

Enjoy the views and the harvest in Penticton area

Taste and see the harvest

Photo: Upper Bench Winery Upper Bench Winery offers views and delights.

Enjoy the autumn harvest - with spectacular views, of course! - at one of these South Okanagan locations.

Taste the Mediterranean at Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant, family-operated in Summerland since 1998.

“Our Mediterranean menu focuses on simple fresh tasty dishes,” said owner Shannon Ferlizza.

“Prime rib is served Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and is very popular.”

Ingredients are sourced from the the family’s garden, or local growers and suppliers.

“Our menu has dishes named after our daughters,” said Ferlizza, who added the restaurant is more about “family.”

With a patio set under a century-old grapevine (and a playground for the little), and live piano music on weekends, Zia’s is the perfect place to enjoy the bounty autumn harvest - with an open fireplace that’ll keep you warm on cooler, winter days.

Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant is located at 14015 Rosedale Ave, and online at ziasstonehouse.com

Visit Canada’s only wine and cheese club that sources local ingredients and makes award-winning wine from grapes grown in their nine-acre vineyard.

“All of our fruit is and will remain 100% B.C. (fruit),” said Upper Bench Estate Winery co-owner and cheesemaker Shana Miller.

“Our grapes are sourced from our (nine) acre vineyard on the Naramata Bench, and other vineyards along the Naramata Bench. We farm sustainably, without the use of chemicals and pesticides.”

Milk to make cheese you can sample with wine and purchase on-site year-round is sourced from a family-run farm in Salmon Arm.

“The small creamery at Upper Bench produces many styles of cheese - Brie, washed-rinds, blue cheese and hard grating cheese - we have a style/flavour to suit everyone's tastes,” said Miller.

And with some of the warmer weather still hanging around, enjoy a pizza or other cheese-inspired dish at the Oven Restaurant, on the winery and creamery’s patio, which Miller says is “supervised by our vineyard dog Emma (who can usually be found in her wine barrel bed).”

Upper Bench Estate Winery is located at 170 Upper Bench Rd S and online at upperbench.ca

And of course, as we move into a new season, so comes with it seasonal releases at the popular Tin Whistle Brewing Co!

The carbon-neutral brewery aims to be as sustainable as possible in its practice, conducting audits and committing to improvements, citing that it is “intimately connected to the history of the South Okanagan … (and) to (protecting) the earth” - now that’s something to drink to!

With seasonal releases on tap, the brewery also offers up wine, cider and non-alcoholic drinks.

With their “iconic Peach Cream Ale … always flowing” and “a new experimental beer is always on tap,” be sure to enjoy the taste of Fall in the iconic Cannery Trade Centre.

In celebration of the brewery’s 30th birthday, a (perfect for those Fall flavours!) new release is flowing and ready to sample, titled Forest Cold IPA with Spruce Tips and Balsam Fir.

Tin Whistle Brewing Co can be found at 118-1475 Fairview Rd in Penticton or online at tinwhistlebrewery.com

