Penticton News

Oliver, West Kelowna wineries add representatives to provincial wine growers board

Valley faces on wine board

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Samantha Collins, Mark Sheridan and Michael Bartier are the newest members of BC Wine Growers board of directors.

Representatives from two Oliver wineries and one West Kelowna establishment are the newest members of the Wine Growers British Columbia board of directors.

All three were elected by acclamation on Tuesday during WGBC’s annual general meeting, which was held virtually. The WGBC board provides strategic guidance and oversight on behalf of its members, ensuring the organization remains focused on opportunities for growth, innovation and advocacy while advancing the long-term goals of the Wine BC 2030 Strategic Plan.

Michael Bartier of Oliver’s Bartier Bros. Vineyards is the new small winery representative, while Mark Sheridan of Oliver’s Hester Creek Estate Winery is the medium winery director. Samantha Collins of West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate is the director for the large winery category.

Thompson-Okanagan directors continuing their terms are Quails’ Gate’s Angela Lyons, Dirty Laundry Vineyard’s Paul Sawler, Painted Rock Estate Winery’s Lauren Skinner-Buksevics and Liber Farm and Winery’s Mike Dowell.

“I’m excited to begin my first full year as CEO working alongside such a strong board of directors,” new WGBC president and CEO Jeff Guignard said in a press release.

“This team brings deep experience, fresh perspectives and a shared commitment to strengthening the resilience and reputation of B.C. wine. Together, we’ll continue building momentum for our industry, supporting our members and sharing the story of one hundred percent B.C. wine with the world.”

Kamloops’ Adam Woodward, of Privato Winery & Vineyard, concluded his term on the board this year.