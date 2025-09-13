Sage Mesa water standoff draws heated reactions at public meeting near Penticton

Photo: Keith Lacey/Local Journalism Initiative Crowds pile into West Bench Elementary School Wednesday evening.

A young woman who recently purchased a home with her husband in the Sage Mesa area—serviced by a failing water system—received the loudest applause of the night when she called on the provincial government to pay its fair share of a multi-million-dollar infrastructure upgrade.

Over 200 residents gathered Wednesday evening at West Bench Elementary School for a public meeting addressing the deteriorating Sage Mesa water system, which provides potable water to 242 property owners.

An engineer told the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) board last July that the entire water system was failing and would need to be replaced at a cost of about $33 million.

The woman, speaking passionately, said she and her husband had no idea about the system’s issues when they bought their home.

“The overwhelming majority of the people in this room feel that the Province has failed us,” she said.

“They seized management of the system, and—dispute it all you want—they failed to manage it in a way that benefited the people. Now we have no clean water and no contingency reserves. We're being forced to fix what should have been done 30 years ago.”

She explained that she had been previously told no grants could be applied for unless residents voted in a referendum to transfer the system to RDOS and borrow up to $33 million to finance upgrades over the next 12 to 20 years.

“And now we’re being told there’s a little flexibility due to the severity of the situation,” she added. “The Province owns part of this system—though they won’t admit it—and should be giving us more flexibility. The government needs to step up.”

James Mack, assistant deputy minister of Oceans, Fisheries and Coastal Waters, responded by saying he would take her concerns—and those of other residents—to higher levels of provincial government.

“Each community is unique, but many are facing the same pressures,” he said. “There’s a longstanding policy that private systems aren’t eligible for public grants. By joining a regional district, you become eligible for such relief.”

Mack added that ratepayers have historically funded private systems like Sage Mesa.

Joining the RDOS would open access to different grants and financing tools. But the woman stressed that the scale of the debt was unmanageable for such a small community.

“Everything is going up in price. We need the Province to guarantee adequate funding before we vote in the referendum,” she said. “We all agree joining RDOS is likely the right path—but only if the government provides more help and flexibility.”

The referendum—originally planned for October—has now been delayed until at least next spring. The projected $33-million price tag, which includes a 40 per cent contingency, could be reduced significantly if the RDOS gains access to grants.

The meeting, which featured a 30-minute presentation and a 50-minute Q&A, was attended by Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Helena Konanz, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, and senior RDOS staff.

RDOS director Riley Gettens, CAO Jim Zaffino, and infrastructure director Allen Filion led the presentation, explaining that options were being explored, including connecting to the City of Penticton or building a new system in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band.

Zaffino noted that the system must be upgraded by someone—either the RDOS or the Province.

If residents vote yes, RDOS would pay just $1 for the system but take full responsibility for upgrades and operations. “We have to ensure the water is safe to drink,” Zaffino said. “If it’s not, we’ll have to charge you to upgrade it.”

RDOS currently operates 165 services, including a dozen small water utilities, all of which are self-sustaining.

Zaffino emphasized that the choice rests with residents: whether they want a water system run by RDOS or continue under provincial oversight. RDOS has already applied for up to $7 million in provincial grant funding, though no guarantees have been made.

Many residents blamed the Province for decades of inaction.

The Sage Mesa system has been under provincial control since 1990, after being seized from a private owner for mismanagement. Despite this, little was done to improve the system or build reserves.

The NDP government recently sent a letter warning residents they are financially liable for upgrades.

The Sage Mesa Water Users Group has since asked the Province to stop what they call an “unprecedented download of debt” onto residents.

The aging system serves properties in Sage Mesa, Westwood, Sandstone, Pine Hills Golf Course, WOW Golf Course, and Husula Highlands.

Though the private utility Sage Mesa Water and Public Service Co. Ltd. owns the infrastructure, the Province has managed it since 1990, contracting RDOS to operate it over the last decade. In 2022, ownership was set to transfer to RDOS, but serious liabilities remain due to decades of neglect.

RDOS director Gettens said the province must support a “viable path to a successful referendum,” noting Sage Mesa is the only water system in B.C. still under Comptroller management.

Six other systems under similar management have since been transferred or sold. Three years ago, residents in Lower West Bench connected to Penticton’s water system, with the province covering two-thirds of the cost.

Filion said a financial plan would be developed quickly if the referendum passes to reduce costs.

While engineering reports suggest that connecting to Penticton may be the cheapest option, he cautioned that the City of Penticton does not yet fully understand the required upgrades.

“It could end up being more expensive,” he said. Other options, such as temporary hookups, are also under review.

One resident asked if the referendum could be delayed until more grants are secured.

“Can we try to secure more funding or at least know what we’ll get before we vote? It’s too big of a gamble,” he said.

Filion responded that delays could lead to higher borrowing costs, though the RDOS board will decide on timing.

Concerns about property values, long-term financial burdens, and government accountability were repeatedly raised.

One man angrily accused the province of ignoring the problem for decades. Another resident said residents should have been warned about the need for major upgrades.

Mack acknowledged the system is still a private utility, and that the province’s role is to ensure funds are used properly. The reserve fund currently holds about $600,000. “There have never been government programs available to fund privately owned water systems,” Mack said.

Another resident responded bluntly: “You can skirt all you want... this is 100 per cent on the province. We all know that in this room.”

Gettens confirmed the province has shown support for the $7-million grant, and that an exception had been made to allow RDOS to apply.

A local accountant noted that the lack of reserves has left residents vulnerable.

“If we had $15 or $20 million in contingency, I think we’d all feel a lot better,” he said.

Between 2009 and 2019, water rates rose five times, and while 35 per cent of current rates are directed to the reserve fund, increasing operational costs have limited its growth.

The entire meeting was recorded and is now available on the RDOS website under the Regional Connections tab.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative