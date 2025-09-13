Penticton artist and author builds a fantasy world through multiple mediums

A Penticton author who's also been internationally recognized for her artwork is launching a Kickstarter campaign to release hardcover editions of her fantasy series.

Kindrie Grove, who wrote and illustrated The Stone Guardians, is working to get the first book, The Messenger from Myris Dar, out.



The novel follows Rowan, a young swordswoman who finds herself in a prophecy-driven mystery, as she journeys across dangerous lands where ancient powers stir.

"Known for its evocative world building, nuanced characters, and elegant illustrations, created by Kindrie herself, The Messenger from Myris Dar offers readers a classic, immersive high fantasy experience rooted in both storytelling and fine art," the press release reads.

Speaking with Castanet, Grove said she wanted to release a new edition with illustrations to fully immerse readers in her world.

"We're just rolling out the first one, which is really exciting, because it's got about 28 full-page illustrations, which I did myself in a style that I developed over a number of years," she said.

"I think for readers it's not something you see very often in fantasy. Often you'll see a few illustrations at the front or end pages or maybe in the middle, but these are sort of scattered throughout and they're in a lovely layout that keeps you immersed in the story."

As Grove is self-published, she decided that a Kickstarter was the best route to get her book off the ground.

"It's a wonderful vehicle for launching creative projects," she said.

Grove started the first book in the series about 19 years ago, and said it was "very much an inspirational download."

"I received a vision of these characters meeting for the first time in a wilderness at night, and I arrived in that liminal space between sleeping and being awake, and it recurred several nights in a row. So I decided, 'Okay, well, I'll go write it down,'" she added.

"A lot of the concepts and themes for the books, as well as a lot of the details, came through as artwork first."

As she spent the next few days in her studio, painting and sculpting, she couldn't let it go.

"Once I started writing, it was as if a doorway that had been just cracked open a little bit was kind of blown wide open."

While writing the first draft and the bones of the story, Grove said she found out that while she was a strong storyteller, it wasn't as easy to translate that into fiction writing.

"So there was a lot of learning, and there were a lot of passes I did through the book, but really it was only in moments snatched from my professional life and family life."

As her kids grew, Grove got more opportunities to work on her book and a few years ago, got to really work on promoting the books.

"I've been having a wonderful experience connecting with fantasy fans and people who love this genre," she said.

"It's a book for all ages. I think it's got a lot of really layered and nuanced themes. There's the surface level, high fantasy adventure, with magic in an immersive universe that I've created from the ground up, with its own myths and legends."

The book themes include overcoming loss and adversity, finding love and companionship with found family, standing up for right relationships and equality, and the courage of facing fears.

"So the main character is actually a female swordswoman who comes from an egalitarian Island, and she ends up landing in the midst of a realm that is very patriarchal and sort of the mightiest ruled by their swords," Grove explained.

"She makes great waves because she's a strong woman, and so she's not at all in keeping with what they expect."

Grove said her readers include those as young as 16 to as old as their 70s.

What also enticed her to re-release the series is seeing a trend of people getting excited about actual physical books, that are well crafted, with the "sprayed edges and the beautiful covers and that sort of thing."

"We couldn't afford to go completely that way with this first release of the hardcover," Grove said, noting she hopes to do that soon. "This is a universal hardcover that eventually we're going to have in bookstores."

Grove's original trilogy will be transformed into a six-book series with detailed illustrations.

The Kickstarter campaign officially launches on Sept. 20 and can be found online here. It will offer exclusive backer rewards, including signed copies of the hardcover, limited-edition art prints, and even some special remarqued copies embellished by Kindrie with drawings and sketches.