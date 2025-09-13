Penticton News
Penticton Pet Resort hosting open house for grand opening
Peek behind pet resort doors
Photo: Penticton Pet Resort
Penticton Pet Resort is hosting its grand opening
A family-owned business that's been operating in Penticton for more than 15 years is inviting the public to check out its new digs
On Sunday, Sept. 21, people are invited to come look inside their facility on 135 Upper Bench Road from 4 p.m. to 7 pm.
Pets are asked to remain at home.
The daycare and boarding facility moved at the end of June from their location up the road to the spot with more space, brighter rooms, and a whole new setup.
Photo: Penticton Pet Resort

