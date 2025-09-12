Penticton Art Gallery facing reported unrest behind the scenes as employees, board members abandon ship

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery

There is turmoil behind the scenes at the Penticton Art Gallery, as the iconic local institution grapples with staff loss, accusations of a hostile work environment, and alleged financial woes.

The gallery made a sudden announcement last month that longtime curator Paul Crawford had been placed on temporary leave, and that gift shop coordinator Karen Walls had been laid off permanently.

At the time, the gallery's board of directors blamed "financial deficit accrued" and said "the gallery is facing a time of dire hardship," and indicated that Crawford's departure would be brief and was voluntary on his part.

That may not be the case.

According to a letter Crawford sent through his lawyers to Claude Roberto, president of the art gallery board of directors: "At no time did Mr. Crawford consent to the layoff."

The letter goes on to allege "toxicity, bullying and harassment" in the work environment, and that Crawford's voicing of those concerns may, in his opinion, have contributed to "constructive dismissal."

"He was forced off the premises in a matter akin to a termination, was required to turn in his keys and was not permitted to retrieve his personal belongings without a chaperone," the letter reads.

"This 'temporary layoff' is simply a veiled attempt to terminate his employment."

In addition, the letter, signed by Travis E. Sippel of Bradbury Sippel Law Corporation, warns that Crawford was aware the art gallery's press release would seek to characterize his layoff as consensual.

"This is untruthful," the letter reads.

"Any misrepresentations in the press release will result in additional legal claims."

Nonetheless, Claude Roberto told Castanet "Paul Crawford approved a voluntary layoff because the Gallery had financial issues."

Roberto also said "We expect him to see him back at work in November."

Roberto did not respond to several other questions from Castanet:

Do you wish to comment on the departure of Ann Doyon, Juliana Buitenhuis and Kayla Cazes from the board?

What happens next - how are more members added to the board to fill the spots?

Do you wish to comment on Mr. Crawford’s allegations regarding the workplace, and regarding the termination reasons and request for severance?

Has the board responded to the lawyer's letter, or have any plans to do so?

She then did not respond to a follow-up reminder that those questions had been left unanswered.

When reached by Castanet, Crawford said that he could not comment on the advice of his legal team.

All recently departed members of the board reached by Castanet also declined comment except for Juliana Buitenhuis who, when asked directly whether her departure had anything to do with Paul Crawford's dismissal, said: "I just didn't have time, and I wasn't able to make the last couple [board] meetings, unfortunately, because I was busy."

Staff is dwindling too, with communications coordinator Anne Ramey the latest to disappear from the art gallery's website. Crawford is still listed as the curator on the website.

The Penticton Art Gallery is a registered non-profit organization. It receives roughly $125,000 in grant funding from the city every year, and also seeks other grants from different sources regularly.