Penticton News  

Annual Thanksgiving food drive back in Penticton, Naramata

Give back for Thanksgiving

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 13, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 572004

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up soon in Penticton and the surrounding area.

From September 16-19, branded bags will be dropped off at houses in Penticton and Naramata, in the hope that they will be filled with non-perishable donations.

Participants can then place those bags back on their porches, and volunteers will pick them up the morning of Sept. 20 before 9 a.m.

Donations all go to the Salvation Army Food Bank for distribution locally to families in need.

Last year, the drive collected more than 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food, all of which went directly to hungry people.

