Annual Thanksgiving food drive back in Penticton, Naramata

Give back for Thanksgiving

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up soon in Penticton and the surrounding area.

From September 16-19, branded bags will be dropped off at houses in Penticton and Naramata, in the hope that they will be filled with non-perishable donations.

Participants can then place those bags back on their porches, and volunteers will pick them up the morning of Sept. 20 before 9 a.m.

Donations all go to the Salvation Army Food Bank for distribution locally to families in need.

Last year, the drive collected more than 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food, all of which went directly to hungry people.