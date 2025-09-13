Lords of Gastown motorcycle lifestyle shop opens spot in Penticton

Photo: Lords of Gastown now open in Penticton.

Motorcyclists from all around B.C. showed up to welcome a new shop in Penticton.

Lords of Gastown Customs opened its "Okanagan Outpost" this week, and saw more than 200 bikes from Vancouver, Langley, Kelowna and Penticton.



The store offers motorcycle accessories and apparel, and is based in Vancouver. The Penticton shop on Government Street is intended as a way to expand their riding community.

"It is our goal to have a riding society like we have at the coast where there are lots of events to look forward to, that bring us closer together," said Tyler Hazelwood, owner and founder.

"We are just getting started here and are looking for some great rides and events."