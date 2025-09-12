Ducks dropping from the sky this weekend in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay Rubber ducks will soon drop from the sky in Penticton.

With just a few days to go until the annual charitable Operation Duck Drop event in Penticton, organizers are reminding the public what to expect.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, the waterfront on Okanagan Lake in Penticton will be closed between the S.S. Sicamous and the walking pier from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This is to facilitate the duck drop, which will see a helicopter fly over at noon and drop hundreds of rubber ducks into the lake.

The ducks are numbered, and some lucky winners will walk away with cash prizes.

Proceeds from the event go to charitable organizations in the community. All are welcome to purchase a duck, while supplies last, or pop down to witness the fun and enjoy music and food trucks to boot.