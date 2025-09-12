Medical residents toured South Okanagan-Similkameen facilities in recruitment effort

Sarah Crookall

For the second time in recent years, a group of medical residents toured the South Okanagan-Similkameen Wednesday.

Starting off from the Penticton Regional Hospital, the tour included several community health resources.

Residents saw the South Similkameen Health Centre, Sunshine Valley Chiropractic & Health Centre, Osoyoos Physiotherapy and Active Wellness Centre, and the newly opened Nk’Mip Resource Centre.

The residents were greeted by a drum circle from Osoyoos Indian Band elementary students, and even joined in with some dancing.

Additionally, the students were able to see what the communities have to offer outside of work, including recreational spots such as: Osoyoos' Gyro Park, Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Oliver Community Centre, and the Venables Theatre.

This year, the tour saw a full day schedule in Penticton, Oliver, Keremeos, and Osoyoos, compared to last year's half day.

The tour, spearheaded by Oliver's Dr. Robyn Craven and the town's Physician Recruitment Working Group, is a result of the rural communities attempting to recruit more doctors amidst a staffing shortage and ongoing hospital emergency department closures.

The 2024 tour was well received by the to-be doctors, with many writing afterwards that they enjoyed speaking with community members.