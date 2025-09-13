Penticton News

Fundraising concert benefitting Penticton's Discovery House and pet food bank features 9 musical acts

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Penticton's Highway 97 Brewing is hosting a fundraising concert

Head to Penticton's Highway 97 Brewing next weekend to check out nine local and out-of-town musicians performing to help fundraise for two worthy causes.

Organized by Roger Carr, the guitarist for Penticton Rock Band Desert Rockers, the evening will give a helping hand to Discovery House, a recovery resource society, and the local pet food bank, In A Pickle.

Highway 97, owned by John Kapsty, offered his space for the fundraiser.

"John has always supported my ideas, and we appreciate the use of his venue," Carr said in the news release.

Carr said he wanted to help out Discovery House, as he admires their work with local men who are in stages of recovery from addiction.

"I know a few people who are in and have one through the program, and it's a wonderful organization."

Joining Carr and his three-piece classic rock group next Saturday will be "Lips", a Rolling Stones tribute group, Mike Snell, a well-known bassist from Kelowna, and wife, Avis Picton, a Jazz/blues Keyboardist and vocalist will sing Nora Jones songs.

Jared Feels will also hit the stage, who is a rock vocalist from Vancouver's 1990s rock groups and Elvis tribute singer Elvis Rivers, among others.

"I was totally amazed at the fast and overwhelming response, within one day, nine performers answered the call," Carr said.

The fundraising event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Advance Tickets are being sold on Eventbrite for $10 online here.

Attendees are also asked to please bring canned or dry pet food to the show. There will be food bins there for pet food donations.