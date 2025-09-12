Healthcare insight: B.C. nurse shares opinions on hospital work in Vancouver versus Penticton

Photo: Castanet Penticton Regional Hospital

A young nurse who spent two years at Vancouver General Hospital before moving to a community hospital in Penticton is sharing her personal thoughts on what improvements can be made for both facilities.

Vanessa* started working in a specialized unit at VGH right after graduation.

“As a new grad, I wanted a spot that would be a good experience with multiple cases and traumas, getting more [hands-on],” she said.

Advanced tools with VGH

The unit she worked in focused on helping people after serious trauma, who would see big changes in their lives.

“You're helping them with all the basics of life. They can't really breathe or cough on their own since they’re now on a ventilator for the first little bit," she explained.

Vanessa said that her unit was focused on providing team-based care, which meant everything was done as a group.

“I really enjoyed it, because sometimes there as a nurse, nobody's helping you. You're flying by yourself,”

The unit was also provided with higher funding and had clinical educators on the floor, able to quickly provide support.

Vanessa said one of the hardest parts was the emotional toll it took on her.

At one point, her team had a patient who had been in their care for two years pass away, and their bosses made sure the staff were cared for.

“They actually held multiple sessions for grief, for our whole unit, so we could all talk together. There was a pastor there, there were educators, and we all debriefed.”

But at a time when she lost one of her grandparents, Vanessa tried to get a couple of days off for compassionate leave and was denied.

Smaller hospital, bigger support?

Vanessa said she decided to move to the Okanagan with her husband to have a quieter lifestyle, despite career opportunities being slightly more limited.

She has now worked at Penticton Regional Hospital for around a year. The challenges in working at a community hospital often relate to limitations with technology and staffing.

One of the big differences is that at VGH, everyone used digital charting, whereas at Penticton Regional Hospital, it's still paper charting for the most part, she said.

“You're going back and forth, checking the charts often, which is fine, but things can get missed. For example, when you're online charting, you get an alert if an order has changed for a patient,” she said.

“There are just things I find that get delayed because you would automatically get that response in your online charting, whereas paper, because you're so busy with the patients, you have to make sure to do a mental note, ‘Oh, gotta go back, check my charts.’”

This also means that doctors' orders put into a medication record are not automatically updated, which means the nurse will have to go back and verify that they're the correct orders with the clerk, and go back to their paper chart and initial that they have seen it.

Also, the pharmacy closes at 4 p.m. at PRH, which means if a nurse needs a medication past that time, they will need to check their own unit supply, which may not always have the right one.

The pharmacy at VGH was open until 11 p.m. and had an on-call pharmacist overnight, Vanessa explained.

Nurses also need to wait for verification for medications at times from their own supply, which needs to come from the pharmacy and can be backed up.

Uncertainty with challenges

When she first started in Penticton, Vanessa said the stress of having more patients and charting duties made her question her decision to move hospitals.

“So at first I thought ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing here?’ I didn't like it, especially the change from online to paper,” she said.

But an upcoming change she is looking forward to is the change in the ratio of nurses to patients.

“The new ratios, it's now going to be three to one, which I think is delightful, it'll make you have more time to spend on patients and actually caring for them, because half the time you don't really have time to take care of them, like do a proper bed wash,” she said.

“I think it'll be better, but it just means they need to hire more nurses to make it happen.”

Interior Health shared at the end of August that they have seen "significant interest" from foreign nurses, and officials hope the recruitment efforts will pay off by reducing emergency room closures.

With patients coming into PRH from out in Rock Creek past Osoyoos to Princeton and Summerland, Vanessa said she would like to see the hospital add on more room too.

“We have patients who sometimes end up in the lounge where the lights are always on,” she said.

Common themes in healthcare

Recently, Vanessa said a 97-year-old woman who came in had to remain on a stretcher because they didn’t have enough beds.

"But they also do that down on the coast because it's so busy there," she said.

Much like other nurses in the hospital have shared with Castanet, Vanessa alleged that she has been exposed to opioids multiple times, due to patients continuously using the drugs.

In the past, nurses have told Castanet that a growing number of patients attend the emergency room who are also using drugs.

"It actually has happened a couple of times on our unit. Unfortunately, they've been putting in placements to try to protect staff. There's signage everywhere [...] But sometimes with patients, you get exposed,” Vanessa said.

When patients are using substances, they are asked to stop. If needed, security is called to reinforce the compliance.

“You can't kick them out,” Vanessa added.

There are staff protocols to protect healthcare workers from smoke or fumes through personal protective equipment, or PPE, but the nurses have claimed the effectiveness is not clear.

"It's still scary."

A warm workplace

One area Vanessa feels the community hospitals shine is the amount of support they provide to their team, and the way managers and bosses will offer a helping hand.

At one time, when she and her husband were going through infertility issues, Vanessa said she was assigned to the delivery wing.

“I was so emotional seeing all these new moms come in with their brand new babies,” she explained.

Needing a breather, Vanessa headed upstairs, telling her manager she couldn’t work that floor and began tearing up.

“She let me have her office for as long as I wanted. She's said ‘to just cry it out,’” she said. “At Vancouver, that would’ve never happened.”

She said at PRH, everybody knows everybody.

“It's just very familiar, so I like that, whereas VGH is very systematic. Get things going. It's very structured, very routine.”

Heading forward, Vanessa said, whether or not she stays in the hospital is a different story.

“So I would look at something like public health or community health down the road for a functional family life,” she said, noting that the long hours at the hospital and overnight shifts are hard.

Vanessa said she doesn’t necessarily feel like one hospital is better than the other; rather, they are just different and come with their own advantages and challenges.

*Castanet has verified Vanessa's identity and agreed to use a pseudonym. Vanessa's personal opinions are shared in this article.