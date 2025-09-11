277353
Penticton News  

'No comment' reported on rumours of Keremeos mayor resignation plans

Mayor does not deny exit

- | Story: 571745

Controversy continues to swirl in Keremeos, as the mayor appears to avoid questions about his intent to fulfill his full term.

Mayor Jason Wiebe has been the subject of rumours for months, after his family reportedly moved away from town to Prince George.

Castanet heard from multiple sources, including Keremeos Coun. Garry Elliott, that they were familiar with Wiebe's plans to resign. Elliott characterized the resignation as "the end of the month," to his understanding, though other reports have indicated Wiebe might wait until January to avoid a by-election.

Wiebe did not respond to Castanet's inquiries for confirmation.

But the Penticton Western News did reportedly receive an emailed response from Wiebe, following Castanet's article.

They reported that Wiebe was simply "not going to comment on the rumours," and that Wiebe said in an email "As mentioned earlier, when there is something to be released from the village, we will do so [...] I am still mayor and performing my duties as well as at the RDOS."

An outright denial of any planned future resignation before his term is complete was not quoted.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131


Real Estate
5216963
1026, 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


278026


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eeyore #14
Eeyore #14 South Okanagan BC SPCA >


278026


TheTango.net
Mid-Week Memes- December 17, 2025

Mid-Week Memes- December 17, 2025

Galleries | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Disney plan live-action Gaston movie

Showbiz | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Warmth over walk

Must Watch | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Mini Vanna White

Must Watch | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- December 17, 2025

Daily Dose | December 17, 2025
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
280860
277897