'No comment' reported on rumours of Keremeos mayor resignation plans

Photo: Village of Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe faces rumours of resignation

Controversy continues to swirl in Keremeos, as the mayor appears to avoid questions about his intent to fulfill his full term.

Mayor Jason Wiebe has been the subject of rumours for months, after his family reportedly moved away from town to Prince George.

Castanet heard from multiple sources, including Keremeos Coun. Garry Elliott, that they were familiar with Wiebe's plans to resign. Elliott characterized the resignation as "the end of the month," to his understanding, though other reports have indicated Wiebe might wait until January to avoid a by-election.

Wiebe did not respond to Castanet's inquiries for confirmation.

But the Penticton Western News did reportedly receive an emailed response from Wiebe, following Castanet's article.

They reported that Wiebe was simply "not going to comment on the rumours," and that Wiebe said in an email "As mentioned earlier, when there is something to be released from the village, we will do so [...] I am still mayor and performing my duties as well as at the RDOS."

An outright denial of any planned future resignation before his term is complete was not quoted.