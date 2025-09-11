Overnight motorcycle crash still snarling traffic in Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson Crash in Penticton's south end.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The road has been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Traffic is snarled in Penticton's south end due to an overnight crash that appeared to involve a motorcycle.

As of Thursday morning, police are on scene and crime scene markers and tape are visible around the wreckage of a motorcycle at Main Street just north of Kinney Avenue.

Traffic on Main as it turns into Skaha Lake Road is flowing southbound, but northbound drivers are being redirected.

Dawson Avenue in the area is closed.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.