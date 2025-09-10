Keremeos man facing questions over jail time after pleading guilty to slashing wife's throat

Photo: Facebook Brian Reum in a photo from his time as Rotary president in Merritt.

A Keremeos man who slit his wife's throat and stabbed himself in a fit of anger may or may not see time behind bars.

Brian Gene Reum, 69, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to a violent domestic assault last year.

Court heard that on the evening of March 28, 2024, police were called to Reum's residence in Keremeos after Reum sent a text message to his children stating in part "girls, I'm sorry for what I've done."

When police arrived, knocks went unanswered. Police then peered through a window and saw Reum laying in a pool of blood.

They broke in to gain entry.

What became clear later was that Reum had sliced his wife's throat with a 10-inch knife, which was found at the scene, then turned the weapon on himself.

Reum's wife was found barely conscious, with an eight-centimetre cut that exposed multiple layers of muscle and throat. She recalled slipping in and out of awareness, and waking to the sound of police breaking in.

Reum was bleeding heavily, requiring hospital care. He later told police: "Got in a fight with my woman and stabbed myself in the chest [...] I don’t remember hurting her at all."

Reum's wife survived but continues to suffer with psychological trauma related to the event, as per a victim impact statement shared with the court.

Court further heard that Reum and his wife had a troubled relationship that was "not a happy one" and included many arguments. They had been planning a divorce, but there had been no specific argument during the day leading up to the violent incident.

According to statements read in court, Reum was "feeling angry" at the time of the attack but acknowledges remorse and that his actions were wrong.

It all happened suddenly, within 10 minutes.

Crown prosecution pointed out that while Reum does not have a criminal record, this was an incredibly violent event, and argued for a jail sentence of three to five years.

Defence counsel argued instead for a two-year conditional sentence plus three years on probation, pointing to Reum's remorse as a mitigating factor.

The judge opted to ruminate on the matter until a later date. Reum's sentencing is expected later in September. He is out of custody on undisclosed conditions until that time.