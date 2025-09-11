Penticton & Area Cycling Association teams up with local organizers to give 4 deserving kids new bikes

Photo: Penticton & Area Cycling Association Local kids shows off their sweet new bikes and riding gear gifted by PACA

Four Penticton kids get to take home new bikes and riding gear after getting lessons from a local cycling coach on learning the fundamentals of mountain biking.

Joint work from the Penticton & Area Cycling Association (PACA), the South Okanagan Wheel House, the Bike Barn, and local philanthropist family helped gift the kids.

PACA shared in a news release that the youth were selected by referral from local community programs or self-referral for a free multi-week cycling program.

Once they had their bikes—which they didn't yet know were theirs to keep—they went through six lessons of biking, including basic bike maintenance and foundational skill building.

"Our riders showed amazing progression from our first day on the field to our last day in the Three Blind Mice. Their joy was contagious," PACA said.

"The finale was a shuttle ride in the Three Blind Mice followed by a pizza wrap up and the bike gifting."

Laura Harp, Geared Up Coordinator, said the program has brought meaningful opportunities and joy to the families participating.

"We have seen several parents that are now able to purchase a bike for themselves so that they are able to ride with their youth. Some are even learning from their kids," she added.

Geared Up has run annually since 2017. Each year, two to seven youth that participated in the program have been gifted bikes, safety gear and knowledge.



For families interested in participating in 2026, please sign up the newsletter on the PACA website at www.bikepenticton.com/contact-us/ and watch their various social media sites starting in February 2026.