Rural Okanagan parents fear expanded hockey borders will sideline kids

As hockey season gears up, a group of South Okanagan-Similkameen rural parents are concerned their kids will be "forced" out of competitive hockey this year.

This season, the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association is piloting an Expanded Regional Borders program for Rep 'A' teams in Tiers 2 to 4, moving to a six sub-zone model as of January.

The new move effectively merges associations that previously competed against each other such as Penticton, South Okanagan, and Princeton; into the Lower South Zone. Meanwhile, Kelowna will now compete under its own sub zone, the Central Zone.

Due to the changes, some rural parents told Castanet they feel "strong armed" into a model they knew little about, and now their kids are thinking of no longer playing.

"They've caused more children to not be able to play hockey because of the commitment that's expected," said one parent.

U-18 parents describe kids who previously had practices in their own communities now potentially being required to travel upwards of several hours each week. Those who wished to opt in or out used to be able to, now there's no choice, they added.

Additionally, typically at this time, kids would be practicing and preparing for exhibition games. But, the parents said they remain in the dark about when and where practices, games, and tournaments will be held this month.

Depending on the association, some families could be paying double the cost of previous years.

Those families are caught weighing whether to miss out on class time, to get home past midnight, or not participate in sports at all.

"My son — honestly — wasn't going to play at all. I had to talk him into going and trying out, just to keep his options open in case he decides to do so," said one parent.

OMAHA said the Expanded Regional Borders was inspired by the 2024-25 Fear the North pilot program for U-15 players. The change was proposed and approved by BC Hockey, with a majority vote by members and two associations voting against it.

The aim was to "ensure that every player has the opportunity to compete at the level that best matches their skills."

When it comes to practices and games, the lower more local associations are deciding based on team makeup, said Tim Giandomenico, OMAHA chair.

"We let those [local] committees determine what's best for all the kids, and we have to trust that they do the right thing," he said .

Castanet reached out to Penticton Minor Hockey Association president, Kiel Gatenby, who would be one of the leading associations of the Lower South Zone, but he declined to comment.

"For some smaller associations, this isn't going to fit what they've been doing in the past," Giandomenico added.

"In another smaller association, they're saying they're not going to do a Tier 4 team, and now their parents are upset that they're not doing it. So, we're dealing with the exact opposite in another area right now. It's going to vary from place to place."

The OMAHA chair added that due to the nature of the new zones being part of a pilot program, growing pains are to be expected.

He said he saw such pilot hiccups with the Okanagan's AA program a decade ago, which quickly became "one of the most successful high level hockey programs in the province, for the price you pay for it," he said.

Historically, the South Okanagan has produced top talent from U-15 to U-18, representing OMAHA.

"Our teams are competitive with the big centres [...] We're a very competitive small market, yet now we're losing the ability to compete at a higher level at home," said a parent.

Some question whether grouping kids who have been on rival teams is going to hurt or help kids without clear guidelines.

"It just seems so short sighted," a parent added.

Giandomenico said discussions between various associations have been occurring since February.

"But they do come with many question marks, and those get answered as we move through the process," he said.

"What we're going through is normal for this kind of a project. It does cause discomfort during our learning process, which we're doing now, we are continually evaluating and listening to everyone and ultimately make the best decisions for all."

As of Tuesday night, sub-association-specific details remain in question and negotiation.