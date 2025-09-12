Wine Country Writers’ Festival returning to Penticton

Photo: Pexels stock image Wine Country Writer's Festival returning to Penticton on September 26 & 27, 2025.

Penticton will be host to emerging and established writers this month, with the return of the Wine Country Writers’ Festival.

Boasted as a creative gathering space for those "who want to grow their craft, build genuine community, and experience the magic of storytelling in one of Canada’s most scenic regions."

The festival started in 2021 and includes a gala at the Frog City Cafe in Linden Gardens, along with a full day conference that takes place at the Penticton Campus of Okanagan College with cross-genre workshops

There will be top Canadian award-winning authors, including Indigenous and local authors in attendance and there will be two free author readings, one on Friday afternoon and one on Saturday night.

The event runs on Sept. 26 and 27.

